Police in Niger deploys 4,000 personnel for Yuletide

The Niger Police Command says it has deployed 4,000 personnel across the state to ensure the protection of lives and properties during Christmas and New year festivities.

Mr Muazu Zubairu, the Commissioner of police who disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Sunday, said directives have been dispatched to all commands.

He revealed that operational orders had been issued to three area commanders and 25 divisional police officers across the state towards ensuring peace during the celebrations.

He said that area commanders have also been directed to ensure strict implementation of the operational orders in their areas of supervisions.

The commissioner said that already, the anti-bomb detection officers had been deployed to churches, recreational centres and motor parks to ensure the safety of residents.

“We don’t want to be taken unawares hence the need for us to adopt sensitive security measures that will guarantee peace across the state during the festive period,” Zubairu said. (NAN)

Share with friends: WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment