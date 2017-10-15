Police rescues kidnapped victim in Anambra State

The Anambra State Police Command has reportedly killed two members of a kidnapping gang after they attacked and kidnapped a 32-year old man, named Nnamdi Ibru at a fuel station in Obosi on Wednesday.

The kidnappers had contacted the victim’s family and demanded the sum of Twenty million Naira as ransom.

According to a statement by the State Police Relations Officer, Nkeiruka Nwode, the suspects had been apprehended after they were ambushed by the Police Detectives attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad of the Comman (SARS), while coming to collect the ransom yesterday.

The hoodlums who got wind of the police trail opened fire at the police who retaliated and shot two of their members that died on the spot, while the other member escaped with bullet wounds.

The victim was rescued with bullet wounds on the shoulder and the leg.

Items recovered from the suspects include;

* One locally made barrel pistol with two live cartridges

* One cut to size single barrel gun

* One XQ 1000 GSM handset belonging to the victim

* One unregistered Q-link motorcycle

