 Popular Prophet's Wife Shows Off Her Lamborghini - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Popular Prophet’s Wife Shows Off Her Lamborghini

Wife of the popular prophet Uebert Angel, Beverly took to her social media page to flaunt her ride, a Verde Mantis Lamborghini.

The wife of the popular and flamboyant leader of the Spirit Embassy shared a photo of the ride which she captioned: “What you enjoyed only in dreams is becoming reality this year. #myrideisbetterthanyours #jehovahchikopokopo #VerdeMantisLamborgini #DontHateTakeNote

The Zimbabwean prophet and his wife, who is known for her blonde hair, are both the founder and co-founder of the ministry which was launched in 2007.

The couple are blessed with three children.

See more photos below:

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar