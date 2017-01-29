Popular Prophet's Wife Shows Off Her Lamborghini - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Wife of the popular prophet Uebert Angel, Beverly took to her social media page to flaunt her ride, a Verde Mantis Lamborghini.

The wife of the popular and flamboyant leader of the Spirit Embassy shared a photo of the ride which she captioned: “What you enjoyed only in dreams is becoming reality this year. #myrideisbetterthanyours #jehovahchikopokopo #VerdeMantisLamborgini #DontHateTakeNote

The Zimbabwean prophet and his wife, who is known for her blonde hair, are both the founder and co-founder of the ministry which was launched in 2007.

The couple are blessed with three children.

See more photos below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment