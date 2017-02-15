Power generation companies release 3,632MWh of power on Feb.13 – Report

Twenty-eight electricity generating companies in Nigeria have released an average of 3,632MW/hour of power on Feb. 13, according to the website of the Nigerian Electricity Supply.

The report, obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, however, indicated that the power sector lost an estimated N817 million on February 13 due to constraints of gas and water supply to the generating companies.

According to the report, the constraints for the day resulted in the loss of 1,462MW while the reported grid constraint was zero MW and the water management constraint at 240MW.

On power sector reform activities, it indicated that the improvements in domestic gas supply resulted in lower gas constraints in Egbin, Transcorp, Omotosho I and II, Olorunsogo I and Ihovbor power stations

According to the report, Afam VI is down by two turbines due to a circuit breaker problem at Alaoji T/S.

The report showed that there was an increase of 250MW/h in the entire power released by the stations as against the 3,382MW/h sent out on Feb 12.

The report further showed that Afam VI, a gas-fired power plant, sent out the highest electricity of 354 MWh for the day.

It further reported that the three hydro stations, Jebba, Kainji and Shiroro, sent out 331, 298 and 260 MWh of electricity each (NAN)

