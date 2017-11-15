President Muhammadu Buhari has called for calm, peace and respect for the constitution in Zimbabwe.

The President made this call in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Buhari urged all political and military stakeholders in Zimbabwe to avoid any action that may plunge the country into unnecessary conflict and impact negatively on the region.

According to him, every attempt must be made to resolve all contentious issues through constitutional means to save the country from avoidable political instability.

The appeal by the Nigerian leader came in the wake of reported “military takeover” because of rising political tension in the southern African country.

The military move was sequel to President Robert Mugabe’s recent removal of former Vice-President, Emmerson Mnangagwa.

President Jacob Zuma said that Mugabe is being confined to his home, but is in good health.

Zuma spoke to Mugabe in his capacity as chairman of the Southern African Development Community.

He said he was sending special envoys to Zimbabwe to meet Mugabe and the Zimbabwean Defence Force, which has seized power in Harare.

The military takeover came two days after the army chief, General Constantino Chiwenga, – flanked by other senior officers – warned that he was prepared to “step in” to end turmoil in the ruling Zanu-PF party.

