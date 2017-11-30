President Buhari to participate in counter-terrorism summit in Jordan

President Muhammadu Buhari will join other Heads of State in Aqaba, Jordan on December 2, to review strategies in fighting terrorism.

The summit would also look at ways at reinforcing joint security structures that would be more proactive in preventing attacks.

The President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Buhari had on Nov. 28, in Abuja inaugurated the Policy Framework and National Action Plan for Preventing and Countering Violent Extremism.

Adesina said the meeting, tagged; AQABA RETREAT would be hosted by His Majesty, King Abdullah II of Jordan.

According to him, West African Heads of State, representatives of governments of 48 countries and a number of key Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) are expected to attend the meeting.

“At the meeting, the President is expected to share Nigeria’s experience on terrorism and its spread across West Africa, with a view to soliciting more support for pre-emptive measures that will neutralise the activities of insurgents in the sub-region,’’ he added.

The presidential media aide said the Nigerian leader would also hold bilateral meetings with some Heads of States to strengthen relations.

He further disclosed that Buhari and his delegation would attend the official dinner to be hosted by King Abdullah II in honour of visiting Heads of States and their delegations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that Buhari may speak on the policy framework and national action which is believed to be tailored toward addressing the conditions conducive to the spread of terrorism, while countering the dangerous ideologies that fuel terrorism.

The president had earlier on Aug. 24, signed a presidential directive for the implementation of the policy framework and national action plan for preventing and countering violent extremism.

Adesina revealed that the president would be accompanied to Jordan by the governors of Kogi, Osun and Niger.

Others on the President’s entourage are the Ministers of Defence, Education, Foreign Affairs; the National Security Adviser, and the Acting Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency.(NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

