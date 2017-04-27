 R. Kelly Involved In Another Extra-Marital Affair Scandal - The Herald Nigeria

R. Kelly Involved In Another Extra-Marital Affair Scandal

American R&B singer, R. Kelly has been implicated in yet another court case, this time, over alleged affair with a Mississippi man’s wife.

The legendary singer, R. Kelly was sued by Kenny Bryant, a deputy with Hinds County Sheriff who filed the lawsuit against the singer on April 21.

Kenny Bryant in the lawsuit alleged that his wife, Asia Childress had a sexual relationship with the singer after she attended one of his concerts in October 2012.

The aggrieved husband claimed that Childress and Kelly had been in an intimate relationship although his wife, Childress told him she had ended the affair ahead of their wedding on July 15, 2012.

Kenny Bryant in the 18-page documents further claimed that his wife and Kelly were constantly keeping in touch via text messages and sometimes organised meet ups in other states including Tennessee, Georgia and North Carolina.

Bryant, further in the documents claimed that his wife convinced him to move to Atlanta to further her career but the move was really aimed at fostering her adulterous relationship with R.Kelly.

He further in the document claimed his wife, Childress filed for divorce from him to be with the singer.

Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“The nuclear arms race is like two sworn enemies standing waist deep in gasoline, one with three matches, the other with five.”
- Carl Sagan.

