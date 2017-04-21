Racist Black Women Go Nuts Over Adorable Interracial Couple's Dance Video - The Herald Nigeria

According to Rosa Parks, “Racism is still with us. But it is up to us to prepare our children for what they have to meet, and, hopefully, we shall overcome”.

In this time and age, Racism is beast that still lurks amongst us; a beast still feeding off the hate fueled by centuries of historical knowledge of the oppression suffered by our ancestors at the hands of the white race both home (via colonialism) and abroad via subtle psychological quirks.

However, the beast itself has changed face and allegiances, not because of lack of enlightenment but because of the increasingly strong reactionary emotions elicited when the black race remembers the wounds inflicted at the hands of the white people.

Racism itself has become so ingrained in the psyche of the black man that he no longer sees himself as less or equal to the white man but now superior…..As evident in the strong yet unsavoury reactions of black females to strange yet perfectly normal social media posts by unsuspecting individuals.

Lady Johanna, a Swedish dancehall queen married to a black man is at the center of racist attacks from female blacks.

In recent times, there have been outcries from the female blacks as regards how their ‘black’ men roll over them and get hooked to white ladies.

When the video below went viral, expectedly, the women came out in their droves and swamped upon the young couple. Naturally, some defended them, while others went for the jugular. The lady in the video showed off her dancing skills despite being in labour and on her way to the hospital.

Like they say, different strokes for different folks. A section of the women ‘folk’ who are blacks lampooned other blacks for their attitude hence the major reason why the men ‘pull over’ and ‘port’ to the white folks.

When women are gathered, either physically or online, it’s expected there will be attacks and counter attacks. Going through the screenshots below will do more justice.

Meanwhile, she has given birth to a bouncing baby boy

