Revealed: Rihanna's Billionaire Boyfriend Was Married Before Meeting Her - The Herald Nigeria

American singer, Rihanna’s latest boyfriend, Hassan Jameel has been revealed to have been married as at the time he met the singer.

According to reports, the singer was first spotted with her billionaire boyfriend while he was still married to his wife.

The billionaire whose family owns dealership rights to Toyota cars was reported to have tied the knot with one Lina Lazaar, an art expert at the Paris Opera house in 2012.

However, the billionaire who was spotted some months ago with the singer in Spain as they vacationed together is reported to have parted ways with his ex-wife.

Rihanna has however kept her relationship to the billionaire private after her relationship with Drake hit the rock in 2016.

Hassan, the deputy president and vice chairman of his family business Abdul Latif Jameel has however been linked with other female stars including Naomi Campbell.

Sources close to the billionaire told The Sun: “Hassan is an intensely private individual. His marriage was over before he met Rihanna, after getting a divorce from Lina, but it will still come as a shock to her millions of fans. Lina has also moved on with a new partner.”

Speaking on their relationship, a source further stated after Rihanna hinted that Hassan may be the one, “this relationship is the real deal. Rihanna has told friends she’s in love with him and seems completely smitten.

“They’ve been spending a lot of time together away from prying eyes and are really serious. They’re really enjoying each others’ company.”

