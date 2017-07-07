Revenge Porn: Blac Chyna Makes Move Against Rob Kardashian - The Herald Nigeria

American model and mother of two, Blac Chyna has made a decisive move against her ex-fiance and baby daddy, Rob Kardashian after he released her nudes online days ago.

The mother of two decided to take legal measures against her baby daddy by filing a restraining order against him over revenge porn.

Recall that Rob Kardashian had accussed Blac Chyna of cheating on him and neglecting their daughter, Dream.

Blac Chyna’s attorney, Lisa Bloom, a famous lawyer and NYT bestselling author took to her social media page to reveal that she will be representing the model in court.

Lisa Bloom took to her Twitter page to write: “I represent Blac Chyna. I just gave Rob Kardashian notice that we’ll be in court Monday seeking restraining orders against him.”

Liss Bloom further hinted on the possible filings that may follow the restraining order citing Rob Kardashian to have committed the crime of revenge porn which is punishable by the law of the state of California where he and Chyna are currently resident.

