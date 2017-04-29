Rita Dominic Reveals Why She's Still Single, What Sex At 40 Feels Like - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Rita Dominic has revealed the reason behind her decision to remain single. The actress in a recent chat revealed that she had the option of getting married long ago but decided to stay single after things didn’t work out well.

During an interview with a lifestyle and fashion magazine, Schick, the multiple award-winning actress who is hopeful on finding love which will lead her to the alter said: “I believe that God is in charge of my life and will present the right man to me at the right time.

Speaking on how social pressure has affected her and how she copes with it, the actress said: “I am a human being and I would be lying to say that it doesn’t sometimes.

“More so because it’s something I sincerely want to do but the feeling passes when I remember that society will not live with the person.

“I will live with the man, so it is very important that I do it because I want to, not because society wants it for me.”

Speaking on the myth which holds that sex, for women, gets better with age, the 40-year-old actress said: “If you ordinarily don’t enjoy it, age won’t make a difference.

“I find that when a woman embraces her sexuality, many Nigerians equate it to being Ashewo, as if we should act like sex is not pleasurable.”

She further described dating as a nightmare saying: “especially in these days of social media where with one click you are all over the internet.”

She added: “I do date when someone special comes around.

“I love being totally drawn to someone and doing all those loving things couples do, but I am also wary of liars and bullies.‎”

