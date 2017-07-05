Rob Kardashian At War With Blac Chyna, Leaks Her Nudes Online - The Herald Nigeria

The fight between Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, his ex-fiancee and baby mama is far from over as Dream’s father has taken to his social media page to call the model out.

Rob who seems tired of his daughter not having her mother around called Blac Chyna out on his Instagram page alleging that she cheats on him and does not care for their daughter.

Rob Kardashian further shared raunchy photos of the mother of two online and her alleged lover.

He wrote on his social media page:

“This is the dude Chyna got caught cheating on me with for a minute now. And look he texted me asking for help and said he needed money cuz he can’t afford to pay Chyna’s bill so that’s why I pay her bills. More receipts are coming. Just yesterday Chyna sent me her pussy and everything and said she gonna come fuck me … wait for it. Never once have I cheated on Chyna and I remained loyal to her even after all the cheating she been doing and the multiple men she been fucking including me … @ferraritru3”

“This is from Chyna yesterday to me. I never been so disrespected in my life. I just bought her 250K of jewelry yesterday. This woman is so disrespectful and I don’t care”

“And this the dude that posted a pic in the same bed Chyna and I made our baby in. The house that I pay for. That robe i prob paid for. Imma send u messages from this dude asking to link with me or he gonna expose Chyna if I don’t help him get money cuz he can’t handle the bills to take care of Chyna. Lol. I pay lambo. Ferrari. Down payment on the rolls. Downpayment on your moms car. I pay your mother since u won’t even call your own mother back in months. I prob spent a million alone in the past 2 months. 90K necklaces. 70K watch. The Ferrari that u pretend u got yourself. Chyna I hope U find help and to this corn ball , u thirsty as fuck for hitting me and begging to link with me and if I don’t help u get money then u gonna expose Chyna. Bro go back to your son who is at home instead u out here fucking someone that everyone fucks including me. Lol. Clown. She everybody’s and it’s been that way. The disrespect in the bed that my baby daughter lays in. Chyna u literally lost on this one.”

“More messages from just one of the men Chyna been fucking in the bed that we lay in with our baby under the roof that I pay for. But this one dude she fucking who reached out to me asking me to help him make money or he gonna expose Chyna. Bro nobody cares about Chyna like that and everyone has had her. Including u and me lol. She crazy —- his page is @ferraritru3 CHYNA STOP HAVING YOUR BROKE BOYS HITTING ME AND TRYING TO LINK TO GET MONEY”

“Everyone wonders how Chyna lost all that weight after the baby and she lies to everyone but no I’m such a great Husband that on our anniversary I paid 100K to do this surgery to get all everything fixed as much as they could. And then guess what she did after she was all healed when I was by her side the entire time. She left me and my baby which she had out of spite to get back at her other baby daddy. I can’t believe u would disrespect me like this”

“The saddest part is I knew about all this and didn’t say a word or speak on anything because I actually Love Chyna genuinely until she just sent me a video of her and this man kissing in her bed with my daughter and her son in the house. The same day she sent me pic of her pussy and saying i can come fuck her soon. The same exact day I had 250K of jeweler dropped off to the house. I never been so disrespected by a Woman and I support everything she does until this stuff. Just sloppy and messy and the disrespect. Thank God for my daughter but I will never allow my daughter over to that house that I pay for with all the drugs and alcohol that goes on. I got receipts for days and I’m gonna keep going and I don’t give a fuck. The girl told me today she gonna have a third baby daddy and she also told me today she wants to have more kids next year in June. And she sending me videos of her and other man with our babies in the house. And then this thirsty ass dude posting selfies in the house I pay for and bed I made my baby in damn shame.”

