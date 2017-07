Cristiano Ronaldo has come under attacks following a recent picture of him and his friend, Jose Semedo on Instagram

Ronaldo posted the picture and wrote, “Perfect Mach (sic) Black And White chocolate.”

The topless picture of the duo, posted Monday night, led to tongues wagging, as the Real Madrid star was labelled a racist by some of his fans.

However, some see the photo which has over 2.7 million likes, with both friends in a pool, as harmless.

See the picture below….

