Secretary urges NGO to sponsor traditional boxing league

The Secretary of the Nigeria Traditional Boxing Premier League, Ahmed Jada, on Wednesday, urged Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to sponsor the Dambe traditional boxing league.

Jada told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja that Coca Cola Company supported the league in the recent competition in Kaduna.

He said that the league needed more sponsors to propagate traditional boxing in the country.

“Coca Cola Company supported us with money and materials in our last event in Yandoya in Kaduna.

“We started the league three months ago; we billed ourselves to begin the league, this is because of our determination for it.

“The only source of our money is from the tickets we sell to our spectators before Coca Cola Company showed interest to support us.

“We need more support from private companies and governments,’’ he said.

Jada said that Kebbi State would host the fourth phase of the traditional boxing tournament.

He said Kebbi had decided to shift the competition to Sokoto because of the unavailability of venue in the state.

Jada added that the tournament would hold from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10 in Sokoto. (NAN)

