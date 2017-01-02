 See Interior Of Obafemi Martins' Multi-Million Naira Mansion - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

See Interior Of Obafemi Martins’ Multi-Million Naira Mansion

Obafemi-Martins

Nigerian international footballer, Obafemi Martins also known as ‘Obagoal’ who recently moved into his luxurious mansion in Lagos, played host to Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus who gave the world a view of the masterpiece’s interior.

Eniola Badmus took to her social media page on Snapchat to flaunt the footballer’s multi-million naira mansion.

The house, which is tastefully furnished with state of the art furniture, art and other aesthetics, is also customized with the footballer’s nickname, Obagoal.

See the interior of the footballer’s new crib as shared by the actress.

obagoal

obagoal1a-4

obagoal1a7-2

obagoal1b-2

obagoal1c-2

obagoal1d-2

obagoal1e-2

obagoal1g-1

obagoal1h-1

obagoal1i-1

obagoal1j-1

obagoal1l

obagoal1m

obagoal1o

obagoal1q

obagoal1r

Leave a comment

Owolabi Oluwasegun
Owolabi Oluwasegun

Content creator, aggregator and consultant. Lover of Conspiracy theories, unpopular opinions and defender of the underdogs.

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar