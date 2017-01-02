See Interior Of Obafemi Martins' Multi-Million Naira Mansion - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian international footballer, Obafemi Martins also known as ‘Obagoal’ who recently moved into his luxurious mansion in Lagos, played host to Nigerian actress, Eniola Badmus who gave the world a view of the masterpiece’s interior.

Eniola Badmus took to her social media page on Snapchat to flaunt the footballer’s multi-million naira mansion.

The house, which is tastefully furnished with state of the art furniture, art and other aesthetics, is also customized with the footballer’s nickname, Obagoal.

See the interior of the footballer’s new crib as shared by the actress.

