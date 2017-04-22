See What Nigerian Cultists Did To This Man Who Allegedly Stole Their Money - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian cultists brutally beat up and tortured a guy who they alleged stole money from them

In a viral video that has been shared ever since it surfaced on social media, it has been revealed that a Nigerian guy, whose name has been identified as Uche, was allegedly tortured by suspected cultists who held him hostage.

It was also gathered that the incident happened in Cheras Mahkota KL, Malaysia.

According to eyewitnesses, some Nigerian boys suspected to be cultists held him hostage because of a $25,000 US Dollar transaction between them.

It was disclosed that he was beaten to stupor and burned his back with a heated iron.

Malaysian authorities and Nigerian embassy have already begun an investigation into the incident.

