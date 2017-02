Nigerian singer and Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage was obviously elated to be among some of the greatest American stars as she is currently in Los Angeles for the Grammy awards.

The Nigerian singer took to her social media page to share photos of herself with American stars including DJ Khaled, Emeli Sande and P Diddy.

She captioned the photo: “In the midst of greatness”.

See photos of the Nigerians singer with some American stars below:

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment