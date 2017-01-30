 See The Expensive Ferrari Rick Ross Got Himself For His 41st Birthday - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

See The Expensive Ferrari Rick Ross Got Himself For His 41st Birthday

American rapper, Rick Ross who turned 41 on 28th of January threw himself a big party and capped it with a Ferrari.

The rapper who threw a massive masquerade themed party in his Atlanta, Georgia mansion went bigger by getting himself a black Ferrari to celebrate himself.

Meek Mill and rapper, Wale were also present at the party signifying that the duo had ended the feud between them.

Speaking on the new relationship, sources told Dancehall HipHop that “whatever the Boss says goes there is always a mutual respect for him from everyone in MMG. If he says let’s break bread like bosses and hash this thing out then everyone listen so its all good now.”

