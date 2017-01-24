Senate committees to interface with security agencies over alleged youths’ killing

The Senate on Tuesday directed its committee on Police Affairs and National Security, respectively, to interface with security agencies over increasing allegations of killing of youths by the agencies’ operatives.

The directive followed a Point of Order raised by Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa (PDP-Abia) following alleged killing of some protesting youths by security agents.

While raising the point of order, Ohuabunwa observed increased number of deaths recorded among protesting youths, who had the rights for their grievances to be known.

“It is with great concern how our leaders of tomorrow are being killed in their prime in recent times by security agents.

“ We see security agents that are supposed to protect lives, maiming them.

“Last week Thursday, we heard about the killing of 11 youths for no just course. We are in a democracy and we are all entitled to our opinion.

“ It happened in Asaba, Enugu and now Rivers. The security agencies are trained to contain civil unrest.

“People contest all over the world and lethal weapons are not used but it is not the same in Nigeria.

“As a senate it behoves on us to call the security agencies to order. These youths did not breach the Constitution because it gives room for such.’’

The lawmaker said that it was imperative that the issue was taken seriously by the Upper Chamber.

In his remarks, President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, directed the committees to meet with the relevant security agencies and report back to the senate. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment