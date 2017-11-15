The Senate have ordered the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Ibrahim Idris to restore security aides of Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra within 24 hours.

The directive was sequel to a Point of Order raised by Deputy Minority Leader, Sen. Emmanuel Bwacha during plenary in Abuja.

The Upper Chamber also directed the Chairman Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Sen. Abu Ibrahim to ensure that the order was carried out and report back to the Senate on Thursday, Nov. 16.

The IGP had on Tuesday withdrawn Obiano’s security aides on the excuse of providing level playing ground in Saturday’s governorship polls in the state.

Bwacha described the withdrawal of the governor’s aides as unjust.

“As a senator, I know that injustice anywhere is injustice everywhere. If we don’t arrest the matter the President may be made hostage unknown to him.

“If we allow such cabal to grow and are not tamed, the Federal Government may be brought down to its knees.”

He said as members of parliament they had a duty to ensure that “What happened in Anambra did not happen anywhere again.

“Candidates should be allowed level playing ground but nobody should do a thing as crude and shrewd as what happened in Anambra. This was wrong.

“I will make attempt to try and reach the President that some of his aides are been overzealous in discharging their constitutional duties; this is not good and it is uncalled for.”

In his comment, the Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, described the development as unfortunate but said the Senate would not debate on the matter as it was brought under an order not debatable.

Rising under Order 45 and 52, Deputy Minority Whip, Sen. Biodun Olujimi said the whole idea of the Point of Order she raised was for the lawmakers to be allowed to make contributions on the matter.

“The issue is very important to Nigerians and democracy. It is a nascent democracy and there is a need for us to nurture it, to ensure that we don’t truncate it easily.

“The action of the IGP in taking over the aides of a sitting governor means that in 2019, even the Senate President will lose all his aides,’’ Olujimi said.

She added: “every governor regardless of his political party is entitled to security and as chief security officers of their states they are entitled to security.

“It is unimaginable that the IGP will say because he wants to provide level playing field in an election, he will withdraw the ADC of a governor so that he goes without his retinue of aides. That is wrong”.

