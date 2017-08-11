"Who send me?," Tboss reveals she still questions her BBNaija participation - The Herald Nigeria

The second runner up in the 2017 edition of the Big Brother Naija competition, Tboss, has revealed that she still questions her participation in the competition.

The Big Brother Naija ex-housemate who came under heavy criticism from fans during and after the competition took to her social media pahe to thank her fans for standing by her.

She wrote: “The past couple of months have been nothing short of a roller coaster ride and as much as I wanna say I love it, I’ve had my moments when I asked myself WHY???

Why did I go into the house? Who send me message😆? Was it even worth it? I’m still thinking about the answers to these questions but what I can say without a shadow of a doubt is that God is Too Good. Ohh yes HE is faithful and He raised me an army of amazing soldiers, warriors and I shall Always be thankful to Him for them.

I wanna thank you guys- All of you, Yes even them “haters” because if not for the hate I wouldn’t have gotten so much love, kindness, generosity and support. I have gotten presents every single day of this week & I assure you it wasn’t by my might.

I am so Blessed to be me. I wouldn’t rather be anyone else-nose,Nipples,tongue rings tatted up and All,controversial-😒so they say, Old gran-ma😂God pls I wanna be a Great Granma too, annoying, AhhMazzzing and everything in between.

I had times when I simply existed and just liked myself But Today I’m Living & Loving myself- Thank you. My God would Bless each and every one of you. Y’all Better believe it🙏🏽😘😘😘.”

