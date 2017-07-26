I Was Shocked Upon Seeing Buhari - Okorocha Confesses - The Herald Nigeria

The Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha has confessed to being shocked upon seeing the Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari in London.

The confession comes after a delegate of All Progressive Congress, APC governors met with the ailing president at the Abuja House on Sunday in London.

Speaking during an interview with Channels TV last night, the Imo state governor who had earlier revealed that he will abandon his ambition for presidency in 2019 should Buhari decide to contest in the election stated that he was shocked to see a healthy man as against the news in the media.

Okorocha added that the president still has his sense of humor intact.

Speaking on his shock which came from earlier speculations that the president was on life support and had lost his ability to speak, the Imo state governor said: “To my greatest shock, when I arrived in London with the Party Chairman and the governors of Kano, Kaduna, Kogi, Nasarawa and the Minister of Transport, we saw a man that was full of humor as usual and we were wondering whether it is the same person that they are talking about.

“All I can say is that Mr. President is in good health, he is not on life support and he will soon be back. And he is not in the hospital. I was thinking I was going to see him in the hospital, but he is not even in the hospital.

“He was at home relaxing and having a good time. When I made inquiries as to why he is still waiting, why he is still not back home, all I got as an answer is that he is just taking some vitamins to increase his appetite to regain his lost weight.

“But I think the man is in good spirits and I think the prayers of Nigerians have worked to a great extent and President Buhari is coming back in full force to resume his work. What Nigerians should be talking about now is what should be his next line of action.”

Speaking on when the president should be expected back in the country, the state governor said: “The Buhari I saw two days ago will be back to Nigeria as soon as possible. I don’t think that he will stay longer than necessary, unless for some other reasons. I saw a man that was quite healthy, in high spirits and very sound – except for the fact that he has lost a bit of weight.”

