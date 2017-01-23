Six Students Killed As Southern Kaduna Killings Worsens - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Nigerian music entrepreneur, Audu Maikori took to his social media page to lament the death of six students in the wake of the Southern Kaduna crisis.

Recall that the Southern Kaduna crisis for which the association of Imams and Ulama in the state called for the arrest of the CAN President for issuing inciting statement has led to the death of over 1,000 people.

Audu Maikori on his social media page shared the heartbreaking story of how his driver’s brother and five other colleague attending the College of Education in GidanWaya, Kaduna State were ambushed and murdered by herdsmen yesterday.

Audu Maikori wrote:

