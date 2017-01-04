Social Media Use: Nigerian Army Issues Stern Warning To Troops - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The Nigerian Army has issued a stern warning to its men as regards social media use.

According to Daily Trust, a lieutenant-general and general officer commanding (GOC) 1 Division Mechanized Army in Kaduna, Adeniyi Oyebade issued the directive barring all men of the force from uploading pictures and videos of their operations on social media on Tuesday.

The directive was laid down during the graduation ceremony of Men of Nigerian Battalion (NIBBAT) 46, which held at the Nigerian Army Peace Keeping Centre (NAPKC), Jaji in Kaduna.

Oyebade speaking at the event said: “It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation,” he was quoted as saying.

“Specifically, I want to warn you on the use of social media. While you are on operation, you may want to take photo shot of some good moment but you should be very careful while doing that.

“Avoid any picture or video that has to do with your colleague or operation. You are barred not to upload such information. It is prohibited to upload any picture with your uniforms while in operation because it will become a pragmatic problems for the Nigerian Army.”

