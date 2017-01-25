Sokoto establishes task force on petroleum products' distribution - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

In the midst of debilitating fuel scarcity bedeviling the state, Sokoto Government has established a task that will monitor the distribution of petroleum products in the state.

A statement issued Tuesday in Sokoto by Tambuwal’s spokesman, Malam Imam Imam, said the task force will monitor and ensure effective dispensing of petroleum products by all selling outlets in all parts of Sokoto.

It said the aim was to return to normal distribution since no part of the country is presently experiencing disruption in the supply chain of the product.

It said the members, drawn from public and private sectors, will liaise with the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to track movement of petroleum products meant for Sokoto State from loading points to final destinations.

“The task force will also liaise with relevant agencies to ensure full compliance with regulations governing distribution, marketing and sale of petroleum products in Sokoto State.

“The task force should also take any other action deemed necessary towards ensuring effective distribution and sale of petroleum products in the state,” the statement added.

While Alhaji Magaji Magaji Gusau will serve as the Chairman, Alhaji Abubakar Abubakar of the State Civil Service Commission (CSC) has been appointed as the Secretary.

Other members are the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Commerce,Alhaji Haruna Maishanu, a member of the Sultanate Council, Alhaji Malami Maccido, Barrister Muhammad Muhammad of the state Ministry of Justice and Sokoto NLC Chairman, Comrade Aminu Umar Ahmed.

Others are the Chairman of the Sokoto branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Secretary of the state chapter of the National Union of Roads Transport Workers (NURTW), Alhaji Rufai Mode Danlikita and Squadron Leader Aminu Bala.

While urging the members to be diligent in their assignment, the statement said all efforts will be explored to ensure availability of petroleum products in the state.

Tambuwal had, at the weekend, threatened to revoke the certificate of occupancy (C of O) of any filling station found hoarding petroleum products in Sokoto.

