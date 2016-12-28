Sokoto launches community contributory health scheme with N100m

To boost healthcare delivery, the Sokoto State Government on Wednesday launched its community contributory health scheme.

Speaking at the event, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal described the take off of the scheme as one of the most important interventions of his administration in the healthcare sector.

“ Government haS set aside N100million as seed fund for the take off of the scheme which will ensure the implementation of the universal health coverage through contributions from various stakeholders,’’ he said.

According to him, the scheme is an important policy whose impact will positively be felt on the lives of the people.

“It will also protect families from the financial hardship of huge medical bills and limit the inflationary rise in the cost of healthcare services in all parts of the state.

“Apart from ensuring equitable distribution of healthcare costs across different income groups, this scheme will improve and harness private sector participation in the provision of healthcare services in Sokoto,” the governor added.

In his remarks , the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, dispelled the notion that Islam was against contributory health scheme

Islam, the Sultan said, encourages members of the society to help each other at all times.

Giving an insight into the benefits to be derived, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Kakale Balarabe, said the new policy would ensure that all residents of Sokoto have access to effective, quality and affordable healthcare services.

“It will facilitate training of human resource development and ensure availability of alternative source of funding to the health sector for improved service,’’ Balarabe said.

While commending the state government for its foresight in implementing the policy, the Executive Secretary of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, said that the benefits of the policy would be felt for generations to come.

Others who spoke at the event, which also served as the beginning of a sensitisation programme for religious scholars and community leaders on the scheme, included the Emir of Gwandu, Muhammad Iliyasu, and the Director-General of Ja’iz Foundation, Amb. Adamu Babangida.(NAN)

