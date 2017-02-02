Sokoto State to increase IGR in 2017 - Commissioner - The Herald Nigeria

Bala Kokani, the Sokoto state Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, disclosed that the Sokoto State Government has carefully strategised on ways to increase its Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in 2017.

He made this disclosure at a meeting with officials of his ministry and those of finance met with the state Assembly’s Committee on Finance and Appropriation to defend their 2017 Budget proposal.

“The government is highly committed to ensuring that all its proposals are fully accomplished to sustain the achievements recorded in 2016.

“Moreover, we will continue the Treasury Single Account system in the state to ensure that remaining leakages are blocked in order to enhance the development of the state,’’ he said.

He also added that the executive and legislature in the state had thoroughly studied the 2017 appropriation to ensure all projects were directly tied to the development of the state.

The committee’s Chairman, Malami Ahmad, said the meeting was aimed at proffering ways to make the ministry’s budget more workable.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment