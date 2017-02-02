South Africans Kick Against Big Brother Naija - The Herald Nigeria

South Africans residing in Linden, Cape Town have kicked against the reality TV show, Big Brother Naija complaining that the show is constituting an unwanted nuisance in the country.

Resident and restaurants in the area complained about the latest M-Net’s Big Brother season which is being shot in South Africa.

According to residents, the house used for the reality TV show located on 4th Avenue close next to the production’s camera house as been a major source of noise pollution.

The Ward Councillor, Nicole van Dyk while confirming the complaints lodged told Channel24 that the complaints are manageable.

He said: “There have been complaints but the number has not been overwhelming. Big Brother definitely has made an effort to quiet down their studios and the house itself. In total I’ve received 4 complaints since it began”

M-Net however in response to the complaints of noise pollution emanating from the house stated that it “is aware of the recent noise concerns raised by residents and business entities near the Big Brother house.”

The producers continued: “Please be assured that the producers, Endemol Shine Africa, have already taken steps to reduce the noise levels so that both the residents, surrounding businesses and the Big Brother production can continue to reside and work amicably alongside each other.”

