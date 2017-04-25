Talking Dolls premieres, takes contemporary drama to new height - The Herald Nigeria

The much talked about movie, ‘’Talking Dolls’’ is now set for its premiere as all jobs have been completed. The movie rated as one of the best dramas of contemporary Africa has been described as an unpredictable kaleidoscope, thriller, and suspense, carefully built up to a climactic epic finale.

According to the producers, the movie has a ‘’a breath-taking build up that sees two colorful but opposite characters, Daniel .K. Daniel & Belinda Effah, become love birds and losing far beyond their expectations.’’

Produced by Marc Adebesin, the movie was directed by Sukie Oduwole and it features stars such as Daniel K. Daniel, Belinda Effah, Tamara Komboye, Mofe Duncan, Mike Olaribigbe [Mikes Comedy], Yetunde Oduwole, Kunle Oladeji, Feona Mali, Natalie Deadman, Marie Gomez-Sarkis Olukunle Fafowora, QueenMonty and veteran actress Victoria Inyama.

‘’Talking Dolls’’ was shot in the heart of London, Kent, and Essex and is due to be released in U.K, Ghanaian and Nigerian cinemas soon.

According to the director, Sukie Oduwole, “Talking Dolls is a story of love in the wrong place at the wrong time. It’s a dark story. It’s a romantic story, it’s revenge, it’s a well played out plot, well written and carefully developed. All the actors who brought on their A-game performances. I can’t wait for the world to see the magic we created,” he said.

An ongoing conversation on the movie can be tracked on #TalkingDollsTheMovie

Other important information on the movie can also be tracked on Twitter: @Talking_Dolls, Instagram: @TalkingDollsMovie, Facebook: @TalkingDollsTheMovie.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment