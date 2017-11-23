Sokoto state Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal said the increasing discussions about the next elections in 2019 is both distractive and unhelpful to all office holders.

Speaking at a parley with journalists in Sokoto, Tambuwal said what should be paramount now is discussions about governance and how the mandates given in 2015 should be executed.

“I don’t know why you are asking to comment about 2019 elections when we only just crossed the half way mark of the mandate entrusted to us in 2015.

“Elective office holders need us to discuss more about governance. By the time you raise issues about 2019 in 2017, you are distracting the entire polity. Discuss 2019 when the election season is upon us. But for now, let us discuss governance issues,” he added.

Tambuwal said his administration will continue to promote agricultural and other economic ventures in the state, adding that such ventures were geared towards enhancing revenue generation and employment opportunities.

He said through close collaboration with the private sector, fresh lease of life has been breathed into agric activities in Sokoto.

“With the anchor borrowers scheme and other interventions by the Central Bank of Nigeria, we have made positive impact on the lives of our farmers.

“Our partnership with Dangote to develop rice through the out-grower scheme at the Goronyo and Middle Rima Valley has been a huge success so far. From 500 hectres in the first year, we have now set aside 2000 hectres of land for cultivation.

“In addition to that, Dangote Rice Ltd will establish a rice processing mill here in the state. All these are geared towards harnessing our potential in the sector for the benefit of our citizens,” he added.

Tambuwal said Sokoto has positively felt the impact of the Muhammadu Buhari administration, and urged all Nigerians to rally round the President for continued success.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print



Related