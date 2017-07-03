Tears As Nollywood Actress, Remi Oshodi Surutu Loses Daughter - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Remi Oshodi Surutu and her family have been thrown into gloom and mourning following the death of her daughter, Ayo.

The sad passing away of the young lady was announced on social media by Nollywood actor, Yomi Fabiyi who revealed his shock.

Yomi Fabiyi on his social media page wrote: “Rest in Peace AYO. May God grant your mum @therealremisurutu the strength to bear this loss. She did all she can, omg! Aunty Remi, please take heart.

Seeing your lifeless body now caused me more pain and it is because I value the friendship we shared. Journey well. In serious pain now.”

Along with the caption, the actor added the photo below:

