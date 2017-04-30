There's Nothing Wrong In Supporting 74-year-old Buhari For Second Term - Rotimi Amaechi - The Herald Nigeria

The Transportation Minister, Rotimi Amaechi has disclosed his support for the president, Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2019 elections.

The Transport Minister who during a recent interview noted that he does not like money hence cannot be corrupt revealed during an interview with Channels TV that the president is fit enough to run for presidency in 2019.

Stating that the president’s health stats is no barrier for him in 2019, Rotimi Amaechi said: “If you look at the president since he came to the country, you will see there is a huge improvement. He’s regaining his weight.”

He added: “This is a 74-year old man, he is no longer a 58 years old man. He is not 50. He is not a young man. I will advise that he should. The president is fit enough to govern and if he makes the decision to run again, if he does, I don’t think there is anything wrong in supporting him.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment