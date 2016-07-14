Tinubu Called Me A Dog - Dino Melaye - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

Following the altercation between Senator Dino Melaye and Senator Oluremi Tinubu, Dino Melaye has addressed the reason behind his attack.

Dino Melaye on Thursday admitted to the altercation stating that the female senator had earlier called him a dog and a thug.

Dino, during a press briefing after the Thursday plenary noted that the widespread comment credited to him came as a reaction to the wife of the APC National leader’s comments about him.

He said: “At the Executive session, an issue generated controversy and while contributing, Senator Remi suddenly stood up and called me a dog and a thug, of course, I had to react”.

Dino Melaye further expressed his surprise as regards the call to apologise to the wife of the APC leader made by his aide. He noted that he was yet to be convinced the call came from the quarters of the former Lagos State governor.

Melaye further noted: “You can recall that I am no coward. I have always been like this and I do not speak my mind through proxies and that was the reason I took to streets whenever the need arose, particular in defense of democracy”.

