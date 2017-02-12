Tiwa Savage Meets More American Stars At Pre-Grammy Event - The Herald Nigeria

Mavin queen, Tiwa Savage who signed a mouth watering deal with Roc Nation last year is enjoying her Pre-Grammy stay in Los Angeles as the artiste met with more American stars.

Tiwa Savage who had met with the likes of DJ Khaled, Emeli Sande and others just nights ago was pictured with some more American stars including Jay Z.

Tiwa Savage at the Roc Nation’s Pre-Grammy Brunch which held yesterday in Los Angeles met more American celebrities including P.Diddy and singer, Kelly Rowland.

See photos below:

