Tonto Dike Talks About Re-marrying - The Herald Nigeria

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dike who recently separated from her husband has spoken regarding a chance at re-marrying.

The Nollywood actress who after her divorce from her seventeen months old marriage to Olakunle Churchill stated that she has become a born again Christian.

Speaking during a chat with Premium Times, the actress said regarding her acting career: “I was off the scene for a long time but I returned with a bang. I stared in a yet to be released film titled Celebrity Marriage and it will be out soon.

“I’m all fired up because I’m involved in the movie. I don’t want to be involved in the acting like I used to be in the past. I have shot a film in a day, in the past but not any longer.

“I’m not looking for popularity so I am just trying to stay relevant by starring in very few quality movies. My family proposes that I shoot five quality movies in a year.

“I think three good movies in a year is fair enough. And that is what I have been looking for. That way, I can have time for my child and other people because I’m not just a mother of one but I am a mother of nations”

Speaking on her life outside marriage especially her glow which her fans have attested to, the actress and mother of one said its all God.

She continued: “Well, firstly I am born again and when you have God, you just radiate. So all the glow is from within; you don’t fake God’s glow. You also can’t fake God’s glory because it overwhelms you. I don’t know how to say what I want to say but when God steps into a situation or your life he elevates you and makes you see things in a different light. So, the glow you see is all God. I am a radical for Christ.”

Speaking on becoming an evangelist after she released a video on her social media in which she was speaking in tongues, the actress said: “Yes I will, before I became an entertainer I was close to becoming an evangelist but I backslid. But not to say anything, I am back with God. I don’t know where God is taking me to. But if it is the pulpit, I am ready.”

On the possibility of remarrying, she noted: “Love is a beautiful thing and love is exquisite. So, of course, I will remarry once I find true love.”

