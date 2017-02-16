Tonto Dike Under Cyber Attack, Content Of Her Wikipedia Page Modified - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dike’s Wikipedia page has been attacked and edited by unknown persons.

The actress some days ago confirmed her separation from her husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill of 17-months after rumors of his sexual relations to his Personal Assistant surfaced online.

Tonto Dike following the separation confirmation took to her Instagram page to delete all photos of her man from her Instagram page including that of their traditional marriage.

The actress’ page has since been edited to reflect that her marriage had crashed due to her husband’s sexual relation with his P.A and actress.

Churchill in a recent interview denied having any female Personal Assistant and also accused the actress of keeping his son away from him as she has not been picking up his calls.

