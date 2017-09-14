Tonto Dikeh’s Ex buys N51million ring for new lover

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-boyfriend, Michael Awolaja reportedly bought a diamond engagement ring worth N51million for his new lover.

Michael Awolaja who is a designer and a luxury jeweler is popularly known as Malivelihood.

He posted an image showcasing the strength of his wealth by displaying a giant diamond ring worth N51million for his girlfriend.

“51 million Naira, make her happy #Malivelihood” He wrote.

Back in February this year, Malivelihood purchased a large house for his new lover worth over $1.5 million as a valentine present.

He once dated popular Nollywood celebrity, Tonto Dikeh. They broke up two (2) years ago.

Malivelihood dumped Tonto Dikeh for Kogi state Senator’s daughter Deola Smart and both have been in love since then.

