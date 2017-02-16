 Tonto Dike's Man, Olakunle Churchill's Alleged Mistress Gets A New Ride As Birthday Gift - The Herald Nigeria

Tonto Dike’s Man, Olakunle Churchill’s Alleged Mistress Gets A New Ride As Birthday Gift

Tonto Dike’s husband, Dr. Olakunle Churchill’s alleged mistress who celebrated her birthday yesterday has acquired for herself a new ride.

Recall that the actress, Tonto Dike confirmed days ago that she’s separated from her man after rumors of his alleged relations with his Personal Assistant surfaced online.

Churchill’s alleged mistress, Rosaline Meurer took to her Instagram to show off her birthday gift, a new Landcruiser SUV.

She captioned the photo: “Come and see what the Lord has done, I vowed to serve you for the rest of my life…….New age, New car………My life savings went down for this but I’m happy🙈 I gat me ….. Quite happy #SelfMade #MotherPride #Zeroworries #WeMadeIt #EVERYTHINGROSY🌹#blessed #favored #birthdaychronicles #aquarius #landcruiserprado #QUEENOFALLQUEENS”v

