Trump is a Cartoon Character, He Might Cause World War -Diego Maradona - The Herald Nigeria

Diego Maradona has described President Donald Trump as cartoon character as he switches off his television set when he sees him.

The Argentine legend who is about to visit Russia insists, when asked about his opinion on the US and their President, that Donald Trump is a cartoon character who cannot be taken seriously.

He described Russian President, Vladimir Putin as a “phenomenon” who could make the world a more peaceful place.

“For me, he’s more of a comic,” he said of Trump, as quoted by RT. “He’s like a cartoon to me, if we talk about politics… Every time I see him on TV, I switch the channel.”

The World Cup winner also added that, “One shouldn’t forget about Russia, China, about North Korea. The US isn’t the county sheriff anymore. We’ll find a gun to match the one they have.

Maradona added that, “when you see such cartoon characters like Trump, you begin thinking that if such a man takes it into his head we may all become enemies.”

It was a different thing altogether when asked about Putin.

“I think that after [Hugo] Chavez and Fidel [Castro], Putin – together with [Daniel] Ortega and Evo [Morales], represent the ‘top league” of political leaders,” he said.

“Putin is a man who can bring peace to many in this world. He’s a phenomenon; simply a phenomenon.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment