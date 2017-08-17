Trump Sacks Top Nigerian Financial Advisor Adebayo Ogunlesi - The Herald Nigeria

President Donald Trump has sacked a leading economic advisor, Adebayo Ogunlesi along with other top advisors after receiving criticism for the way he handled the Charlottesville incident including some remarks that did not sit well with many in the populace.

The announcement came via Twitter, where he announced the dissolution of two business advisory councils in one go.

Ogunlesi was a member of Strategic and Policy Forum, one of the two disbanded by the embattled President.

Ogunlesi, heads Global Infrastructure Partners, a private equity firm and one of Fortune 500 companies.

In a report on the New York Times, it was asserted that Ogunlesi and co had plans to dissolve the body anyway following the President’s remarks on the Charlottesville attack but they were headed off by Trump who took them out first.

The New York Times report said; “Corporate leaders had hoped that President Trump would help businesses by slashing taxes and gutting regulations. It is not clear how much he will deliver on that score. On top of that, he is putting many chief executives in the position of answering for a president with an unparalleled track record of outraging people, most recently at a contentious press conference on Tuesday when he drew a false equivalence between the white supremacists who protested in Charlottesville, Va., last weekend and counter-protesters.”,

Trump has been in hot water following what was deemed a slow response on the Charlottesville attack.

Members of the Strategic and Policy Forum were to meet with Trump frequently to share their specific experience and knowledge on the economy and help the President in his“Make America Great Again policy.

