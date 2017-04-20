I Trust Rashford To Take Free Kicks - Mourinho - The Herald Nigeria

Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has expressed his satisfaction in young striker, Marcus Rashford as well as trust to take set-pieces for the team.

Rashford featured heavily as United beat Chelsea 2-0 in the Premier League last Sunday, scoring after only eight minutes at Old Trafford.

Not only did the 19-year-old rattle Antonio Conte’s defence, it was his free-kick that led to Ander Herrera’s second-half goal.

“Marcus is trustable,” Mourinho told MUTV on why he selected Rashford to take set pieces.

“Even for the second goal, his free kick was really high, impossible to score from a header because it was to what we call the third post – not the first or second post. But he’s always tense, he’s always fast, and you can always trust that [he will make] strong contact with the ball.

“The ball always goes with speed with him. With some other guys, the ball goes in the right spot but slower. Even if you win the duel in the air, it can be really difficult to score, so in this moment Marcus is one of the boys we trust.

“Because he’s so young, he’s able to keep developing that day after day; he’s always with one of the assistant coaches trying to make it even better.”

