Turkey’s Erdogan to embark on trips to U.S, Russia and Asia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will be spending significant time in the coming weeks meeting of world leaders, including paying visits to Russia and the U.S., Spokesman, Ibrahim Kalin told reporters on Monday.

The tour comes after Erdogan declared victory in this month’s referendum on expanding presidential powers.

He is scheduled to go to India on April 30 for a business forum and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

After that, he will be meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 3 in Sochi, with the Syrian crisis expected to feature.

The Turkish president is then due in Beijing between May 15 and 16 for the One Belt, One Road Summit with 28 nations.

He is scheduled to go to Washington to meet President Donald Trump, likely on May 17.

Trump called Erdogan to congratulate him on the referendum, in a move that drew some fire domestically.

This will be their first meeting since Trump took office. The US leader has real estate assets in Turkey.

Erdogan is expected in Brussels at the end of May, to attend the NATO summit. (dpa/NAN)

