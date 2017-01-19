TURKISH COLLEGE KIDNAP: Disagreement among abductors delay victims’ release - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

The suspected leader of a militant group which operates in the largest creeks where kidnapped victims are kept, Mr Philip Joel, popularly known as ‘General Kakadu’, has been arrested in connection with last Friday’s kidnap of some students and staff of the Nigerian Turkish International College, in Isheri North Local Government Area of Ogun state.

Joel, who has been on a police wanted list following his alleged involvement in high profile kidnappings and bank robberies in Lagos and Ogun states, was arrested at a function in Warri, Delta State on Sunday, by operatives of the Inspector General of Police’s Special Intelligence Response Team, IRT, following a tip-off.

It was gathered that there was a disagreement between members of separate kidnap groups, who participated in the college’s kidnap, over what should be collected as ransom.

While one of the groups as informed was ready to collect the amount bargained for by relatives of the victims, the other reportedly refused, insisting rather to get what they demanded.

It was learnt that the misunderstanding was the major cause for the delay in releasing the victims. Records show that the victims had stayed longer in the kidnappers’ den than others abducted earlier from other schools. There were however speculations that they would be released between midnight yesterday and today.

