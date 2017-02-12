Ubi Franklin Made Me Stop Watching Lilian Esoro's Productions - Singer, Joel Amadi Opens Up - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer signed under the Kennis Music label, Joel Amadi has reveled that he is not ready to get married just yet.

The singer and 2face Idibia look alike in a chat with Subday Scoop disclosed that getting married will take a toll on the number of his female fans.

He further revealed that Tripple MG boss, Ubi Franklin stopped him from watching his wife, Lilian Esoro’s production.

Joel Amadi said: “I am not getting married anytime soon, but I know I will definitely do that at the right time and with the right person. It is true that marriage reduces an artiste’s female fans, and I have even had such an experience in the past.

“For instance, I used to enjoy watching a programme called Clinic Matters, but I stopped watching it after Lilian Esoro, who is one of the actresses in it, got married to Ubi Franklin. If that could happen to me, then it must have happened to so many people as well.”

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment