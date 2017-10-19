Manchester United on Wednesday pipped Benfica 1-0 to make it three wins out of three in their UEFA Champions League campaign, thanks to a goalkeeping howler.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Marcus Rashford broke the deadlock in the 64th minute after an in swinging free-kick from the left was carried over the line.

Teenage goalkeeper Mile Svilar, who became the youngest goalkeeper to start a Champions League game aged just 18 years and 52 days, did catch the ball.

But in doing so, the goalkeeper stepped backwards over his line to gift United the lead.

It was a lucky break for the Premier League high-flyers, who, in spite of dominating possession, had been struggling to create meaningful chances against the Portuguese champions.

Benfica, who were twice European Cup winners, showed increased urgency after going behind, bringing on forward Jonas for Diogo Goncalves but they failed to trouble visiting goalkeeper David de Gea.

Captain Luisao was sent off in added time after a lunge at United substitute Scott Mc Tominay to compound the home side’s misery.

United, who did not qualify for the Champions League last season, now have nine points out of nine in Group A.

They look almost certain to qualify for the knockout stages, while Benfica, without a single point, have a mountain to climb.

In other UEFA Champions League matches also played on Wednesday, Eden Hazard came to Chelsea’s rescue after his side blew a two-goal lead in a dramatic 3-3 draw with Roma.

Also, Paris Saint-Germain’s front trio of Neymar, Kylian, Mbappe and Edinson Cavani all scored as the French side romped to a third straight Champions League win by thrashing Anderlecht 4-0 in Brussels. (NAN)

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Print

