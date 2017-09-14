Ufomba Onyinyechi goes Nude In Bathtub Photo Shoot

Ufomba Onyinyechi also known as “Shella girl” is a contestant in the Miss Ambassador for Peace 2017 beauty pageant. She recently released pictures of her naked self in a bathtub photo shoot.

The Miss Ambassador for Peace Beauty pageant is organized by the Peace Ambassador Agency and is focused majorly on promoting peace across Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. The 2017 pageant contest is scheduled to hold next week at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Miss Ufomba would be representing of Niger State. She is said to be strongly looking for a breakthrough into the modeling industry.

nnude Ufomba Onyinyechi goes Nude In Bathtub Photo Shoot

The contestant is a self-credited aspiring model who is personally pushing her modeling career. She seems ready to take a step further and go the extra mile at what brought her to the industry by stripping to the marrow.

She recently released a couple of nude pictures to mark her debut into the modeling and beauty pageant industry.

Miss Ufomba is popularly called Shella girl on the streets of Abuja.

 

nnude Ufomba Onyinyechi goes Nude In Bathtub Photo Shoot

 

 

nnude Ufomba Onyinyechi goes Nude In Bathtub Photo Shoot
Ufomba poses naked in a bath-tub

Leave a comment

Seinde

No Comments Yet

Leave a Reply

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON