Ufomba Onyinyechi also known as “Shella girl” is a contestant in the Miss Ambassador for Peace 2017 beauty pageant. She recently released pictures of her naked self in a bathtub photo shoot.

The Miss Ambassador for Peace Beauty pageant is organized by the Peace Ambassador Agency and is focused majorly on promoting peace across Nigeria, Africa and the world at large. The 2017 pageant contest is scheduled to hold next week at Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Miss Ufomba would be representing of Niger State. She is said to be strongly looking for a breakthrough into the modeling industry.

The contestant is a self-credited aspiring model who is personally pushing her modeling career. She seems ready to take a step further and go the extra mile at what brought her to the industry by stripping to the marrow.

She recently released a couple of nude pictures to mark her debut into the modeling and beauty pageant industry.

Miss Ufomba is popularly called Shella girl on the streets of Abuja.

