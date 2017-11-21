US-based group congratulates Obiano

Dr Acho Orabuchi, founding National Chairman of Pan Ndi-Igbo Foundation (PNF-USA) has congratulated Gov. Willie Obiano of Anambra State on his re-election, describing his sweeping victory as a reflection of his people-oriented programmes.

Orabuchi, an academic based in the U.S, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Lagos, said that Obiano, by beating his opponents in all the 21 local governments of the state, performed a rare feat.

Obiano polled more than his opponents in all the 21 Local Governments in the Nov. 18 governorship election, and had a total of 234,074 of the 457,311 valid votes to come tops.

His closest rival, Dr Tony Nwoye of the All Progressives Congress (APC), polled 98,752 votes.

Orabuchi commended Obiano for his governance style, urging those seeking public office to be prudent and honest, to win the trust of the people.

He urged them to be well-versed policies that would uplift the masses.

Orabuchi advised political office holders to have policies in place to pay salaries and pensions regularly, and build infrastructure that would facilitate development.

The educationist commended INEC for conducting a free and fair election devoid of violence, expressing hope that future elections in Nigeria would follow the same pattern.

He also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for not interfering with the operation of the electoral body.

“I greatly commend President Buhari for his neutrality and unbiased position on Anambra election.

“When President Buhari visited the state a few days before the election, he didn’t make comments that could threaten the integrity of the election.

“He made sure that the military and security personnel discharged their responsibilities with high degree of fairness to allow the electorate to decide without interference,” Orabuchi said. (NAN)

