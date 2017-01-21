Civic Fury: US Citizens Vandalize Properties In Trump Protests, 100 Arrested - The Herald Nigeria - 24/7 News updates from Nigeria

United States citizens embarked on a protest which soon degenerated into vandalisation of properties in protest of Donald Trump’s inauguration into office as the new and 45th United States President.

The protest comes weeks after the post-election violence which occurred in many states throughout the United States following the announcement of results of the November 8 presidential poll.

Following the official handing over ceremony which held yesterday, thousands of protesters lined up to reject the new president hours after celebrities have spoken against Trump and his inauguration ceremony.

Recall that several celebrities including Celine Dion were reported to have turned down an invitation to perform at Donald Trump’s inauguration ceremony owing to the backlash from fans from all over the world.

The group responsible for yesterday’s major protest, the Black Bloc vandalized a branch of the Bank of America and a McDonald’s restaurant.

Other protesting groups include the Black Lives Matter and Feminist Organisations.

Over 90 persons were arrested by the police during the protest.

See photos and video below:

