 'Valentine's Day my A**' - Charley Boy slams Val's day celebrations - The Herald Nigeria

‘Valentine’s Day my A**’ – Charley Boy slams Val’s day celebrations

Nigerian singer/songwriter, television presenter, publisher, producer and controversial entertainers, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has slammed Valentine’s day celebrations, referring to them as unnecessary in this current economic recession.

He says that loves seems to be on sale on valentine’s day and those who stand to the gain the most from it are those who are the least emotionally tied and give their bodies away for cash.

He also added that Nigerians especially the youth should concentrate on better things

See the video below.

Leave a comment

Tosin

Notable Saying

“A critic is someone who knows the way but can't drive the car. ”
- Kenneth Tynan.

The Heraldng

Stay in touch with us on your social networks and never again miss out on any updates.

FOLLOW US ON

Skip to toolbar