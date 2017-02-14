'Valentine's Day my A**' - Charley Boy slams Val's day celebrations - The Herald Nigeria

Nigerian singer/songwriter, television presenter, publisher, producer and controversial entertainers, Charles Oputa also known as Charly Boy has slammed Valentine’s day celebrations, referring to them as unnecessary in this current economic recession.

He says that loves seems to be on sale on valentine’s day and those who stand to the gain the most from it are those who are the least emotionally tied and give their bodies away for cash.

He also added that Nigerians especially the youth should concentrate on better things

See the video below.

Share with friends: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Google

LinkedIn

Email

Print



Leave a comment