Nigerian Celebrities have reacted to the recent viral video featuring the General Overseer of the Redeem Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye’s in which he allegedly demands N1bn donations from worshippers of the church.

The video which has sparked heavy criticism from social media users, was said to be an avenue of extorting the ignorant people.

On-Airr Personality, Daddy Freeze who has called out pastors for collecting Tithe and allegedly using it to enrich themselves, has also slammed the man of God over the recent demand.

Daddy freeze wondered why the church keeps demanding for donations to build church when there are more than enough churches for worshippers.

He also added quotes from the Bible which he used to butress his point, stating that the words from the passage instructed people to stop donating when there was more than enough.

Nigerian music star Davido and Jude Okoye have also reacted to the video.

See the video below:

Freeze wrote;

–

Billion Naira gang 🙄

–

Is the special announcement only for the billionaires? Did Jesus segregate the believers according to their spending power?

–

If I may ask, where did all the billions and hundred millions go to? Did it go into building free hospitals or free schools or factories where workers can work or was it just swallowed by ‘church expenses’ or was it geared towards building more churches, something we already have much more than enough?

–

When Moses realized that there was more than enough offering to finish the temple, he instructed the Israelites to STOP bringing their offering.. Are we ever going to finish temple building, or is this a perpetual process in Nigeria?

–

I hope this billion Naira offering was shared equally among all the believers as practiced by the disciples in Acts chapter 4? ~FRZ #FreeTheSheeple”

